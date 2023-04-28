Japanese man feeds Kharkiv residents for free after sheltering in underground for months

Upon seeing civilians sheltering in a metro station in northern Kharkiv, which was under constant Russian artillery fire, he decided to stay with them underground.

Tsuchiko said he spent a total of seven months between June and December sleeping on the station concourse, where he and many Ukrainians slept, eat and washed their clothes.

During that time, the Japanese national started to distribute food among the metro station's occupants, many of whom had lost their homes in Russian strikes.