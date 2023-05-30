Russia launches investigation into drone attacks on Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said two people were injured, one of whom was hospitalised, in the early morning attack. The residents of several parts of two apartment blocks had been evacuated but later returned.

"Early this morning, as a result of the drone attack, minor damage occurred in several buildings," Moscow Mayor Sobyanin said. "No one has been seriously injured."

A video posted on social media showed what appeared to be a drone being shot down and a plume of smoke rising over the Moscow skyline. Moscow's airports remained open.

Russia's emergency services were at the scene in at least three locations in Moscow and a spokeswoman for Russia's Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko said forensic experts and investigators were following leads to identify those behind the drone attacks.