Russia halts participation in Black Sea grain deal, Kremlin says

Grain deal suspension increases food insecurity in poorer countries, Russia to benefit - analyst

A leading agricultural analyst believes the suspension of a grain deal which allowed the safe export of grain from Ukraine for the past year will hit poorer countries hardest.

The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, aimed to alleviate a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blocked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be exported safely.

Speaking from London, Carlos Mera, head of research for agricultural commodities at Rabobank, said the deal lapsing will drive up prices of wheat, of which Russia is the world's largest exporter, which will impact countries across Africa the most.

Mera says Ukrainian farmers will be forced to find alternative and more expensive routes to try and export their Ukraine

''Well, Ukraine is going to find itself unable to export via the ports on the Black Sea, which is the most efficient route for its grains and whole seeds. So the two main alternative routes, one is via EU land borders to the west, for example, Poland, but also via the ports on the Danube. The ports on the Danube are basically in front of EU waters. So it's a very safe navigation route. But it involves sending those grains and whole seeds via train or trucks to the very southern tip of the country, which is a very long way. And this, of course, increases the transport costs enormously, which means that Ukrainian farmers will get a much lower price for the grains and whole seeds, which means that they may not have any profits or they may have to sell below the cost of production, which means that they may find themselves unable to sustain production in coming years.''