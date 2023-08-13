Maui wildfires deadliest in a century after death toll hits 89

“Hopefully I get all the resources that can help them right now. But I will continue until everything's sure. I will help [with] everything that the family needs,” he said.

As Lacuesta waits for news on his missing family members, others like Ed Gazmen received good news after leaving the resource center about his brother and sister in law.

“Thank God through this family assistance, we are able to get the word that they are safe. But with the lack of communication and everything is so hard, so hard for a lot of families,” he told Reuters.

As a longtime Lahaina resident, an emotional Gazmen is still in shock at the devastation, as his beloved town was set ablaze by the wildfires.

"It's been so hard, very hard. Never, I think in my life, would I have imagined that we would have something like this. A catastrophe,” he said.

The Family Resource Center is located at the Kahului Community Center and will be open to the public indefinitely, says Andrew Martin, Prosecuting Attorney for Maui County.

The scale of the Maui wildfires' destruction came into sharper focus on Saturday, as officials warned the death toll of 80 would likely rise and search teams with cadaver dogs sifted through the charred ruins of Lahaina looking for more victims. According to Martin, the number of missing residents is still unknown.

Reuters