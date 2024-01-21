Aircraft departing from Thailand’s Utapao Airport crashed in Afghanistan

Rosaviatsia, the Russian aviation authority, identified the aircraft as a Falcon 10 corporate jet registered with a Russian company. The plane was en route from Gaya in India to Moscow’s Zhukovsky Airport, with a layover in the Uzbek capital Tashkent, according to their statement.

The aircraft, initially departing from Thailand’s Utapao Airport, had four crew members and two passengers on board, according to Rosaviatsia's data.

The Russian Consulate in Bangkok stated that the plane was conducting a medical evacuation from the Thai city of Pattaya, transporting a Russian woman accompanied by her husband.

The spokesman for the Taliban government in Afghanistan, Abdul Wahid Rayan, attributed the crash to an engine problem in a statement on the social media platform no X (formerly Twitter). He also claimed that there were "seven Russians abroad" and alleged the aircraft belonged to a Moroccan firm.

The Falcon 10, an early business jet manufactured by the French company Dassault Aviation between 1971 and 1989, remains popular on the secondary market despite its age.