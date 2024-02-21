Russia denies US claims that Moscow plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space

An unidentified source briefed on the matter told Reuters last week in the United States that Washington had new intelligence related to Russian nuclear capabilities and attempts to develop a space-based weapon.

"Our position is clear and transparent: we have always been categorically against and are now against the deployment of nuclear weapons in space," Putin told Sergei Shoigu, his defence minister

"We urge not only compliance with all agreements that exist in this area but also offered to strengthen this joint work many times," Putin said.

He added that Russia's activities in space did not differ from those of other countries, including the United States.