The Wealthiest Cities in the World in 2022

The report features exclusive data from global wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth, and includes the five wealthiest cities in each major region, and the 25 fastest growing cities in terms of millionaire growth.

Juerg Steffen, CEO of Henley & Partners, points out that 14 of the Top 20 are in countries that host investment migration programs. "The right to live, work, study, and invest in leading international wealth hubs such as New York, London, Singapore, Sydney, and Toronto can be secured via residence by investment. Being able to relocate yourself, your family, or your business to a more favourable city or have the option to choose between multiple different residences across the world is an increasingly important aspect of international wealth and legacy planning for private clients."

The millionaire populations of Dubai, Mumbai, and Shenzhen are expected to break into the Top 20 wealthiest cities by 2030, according to Andrew Amoils, Head of Research at New World Wealth. "Cities with strong oil and gas industries are performing especially well this year, including the likes of Riyadh, Sharjah, Luanda, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Lagos. Others on the fastest-growing list include Lugano, a Swiss hotspot for affluent retirees, Bengaluru, the 'Silicon Valley of India', and Hangzhou, one of China's most scenic cities."