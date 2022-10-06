US has made its views on energy supply clear, Blinken says after Opec+ oil cuts

The United States had been pushing for the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as Opec+, not to cut output as it tries to keep energy prices down amid the disruption of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“What we’ve been clear about is the need for energy supply to meet demand.... When it comes to Opec, we’ve made clear our views to Opec members,” Blinken said at a press conference during a visit to Chile.

“We are working every single day to make sure to the best of our ability that, again, energy supply from wherever is actually meeting demand in order to ensure that energy is on the market and the prices are kept low,” Blinken said.

Asked if he was disappointed in US ally and Opec member Saudi Arabia, Blinken said Washington has a “multiplicity of interests with regard to Saudi Arabia”.

North Korea ‘risks further condemnation’

During the news conference, the US secretary of state warned that North Korea risked further condemnation and isolation from the international community if it continued its “provocations” after Pyongyang flew a missile over Japan on Tuesday.

“I think what we’re seeing is that if they continue down this road, it will only increase condemnation, increase the isolation, increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions,” he said.