Pentagon successfully flight tests hypersonic weapon components

Sandia National Laboratories ran the test from Nasa’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, which evaluated hypersonic weapon communications and navigation equipment as well as advanced materials that can withstand the heat in a “realistic hypersonic environment”, according to a Navy statement.

Hypersonic glide vehicles are launched from a rocket in the upper atmosphere before gliding to a target at speeds of more than five times the speed of sound, or about 6,200 km per hour.

The United States and its global rivals have quickened their pace in building hypersonic weapons, the next generation of arms that rob adversaries of reaction time and defeat traditional mechanisms.

To speed up the development, the Pentagon launched these experiments and prototypes using a sounding rocket, a smaller and therefore more affordable test vehicle, to fill a critical gap between ground testing and full-system flight testing.

Wednesday’s test was intended to validate future aspects of the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike system and the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon.