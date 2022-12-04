Assessment of US Intelligence Community on Ukraine, Russia, China and N. Korea

“Our own sense is that they [RUSSIA] are not capable of indigenously producing what they are expending at this stage,” she said.

Haines said that dissent in Russia over the war was significant but not at a critical mass.

“You've seen some of the sorts of more significant figures in Russia, you know, provide more critical views of the war and what's happening and Putin than you have in the past, but nothing that amounts to likely regime change,” she said.

Haines also spoke about protests in China over the government’s zero-Covid policy, saying that it was revelatory of Chinese President Xi’s inflexible governing style.

“I think, is highlighting the fact that despite the impact it's having on the economy, despite the human impact of the Zero-Covid policy on communities who, you know, are experiencing this in China, he's unwilling to take a better vaccine from the West and is instead relying on a vaccine in China that's just not nearly as effective,” she said.