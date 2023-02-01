Bolsonaro addresses supporters after applying for US tourist visa

Bolsonaro recently applied for a six-month tourist visa to remain in the United States, his lawyer said this week, despite calls for any US visas held by Bolsonaro to be revoked following violent protests in Brasilia.

The United States received his application on Friday last week, his lawyer, Felipe Alexandre, said, adding that Bolsonaro will remain in the United States while his application is pending.

The Financial Times first reported that Bolsonaro had requested a tourist visa.

A State Department spokesperson said visa records are confidential under US law, adding that the department cannot discuss details of individual visa cases.

Far-right Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before his term ended on Jan. 1 and leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office, before the former president's supporters stormed the country's capital.