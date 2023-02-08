In State of the Union speech, Biden challenges Republicans, weighs in on China

Assailing oil companies for making high profits and corporate America for taking advantage of consumers, Biden used his prime-time speech to outline progressive priorities of his Democratic Party that are anathema to many Republican lawmakers.

Making his first address to a joint session of Congress since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in January, Biden pledged to work with opposition lawmakers even as he sparred with them in the chamber.

Some Republicans heckled and jeered him at times during a speech that lasted some 73 minutes.