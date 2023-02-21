Explosion rocks Ohio factory, scattering molten metal; 14 injured

The blast sent smoke billowing into the sky that could be seen for miles around the damaged factory about 15 miles (24 km) southeast of Cleveland.

The explosion at the I. Schumann & Co. metals plant in Bedford drew fire departments from throughout northeast Ohio.

Oakwood Fire Department Captain Brian DiRocco addressed the media on the scene, saying 13 people were taken to the hospital, many of them with burn wounds, and one more was being treated on site.