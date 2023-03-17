Major US banks inject $30 billion to rescue First Republic Bank

Policymakers have tried to emphasize that the current turmoil is different from the global financial crisis 15 years ago as banks are better capitalized and funds more easily available.

But central bank data on Thursday also showed that banks sought record amounts of emergency liquidity from the Federal Reserve in recent days, driving up the size of the Fed's balance sheet after months of contraction.

"I don't see there being an obvious risk of widespread systemic collapse or I don't see this as being particularly indicative of weakness in the banking sector," said Wade. "Having said that, we know that one of the key reasons why particularly Silicon Valley Bank went under was as a result of interest rate movements on their long-term Treasuries. And the simple fact of the matter, all of the large banks are exposed to that. All of their large banks took on these long-term Treasuries during the pandemic when money was essentially free. It is no longer free."

First Republic Bank's stock closed up 10% on news of the rescue but its shares fell 18% in after-market trading after the bank said it would suspend its dividend.

Reuters