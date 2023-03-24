From Facebook intern to TikTok CEO: Who is Singaporean Chew Shou Zi?

He faced tough scrutiny over TikTok’s data practices and alleged links with the Chinese authorities. The US lawmakers are assessing whether TikTok is a national security threat.

Here is what we know about him.

Where did he study?

Born and bred in Singapore, he is fluent in English and Chinese. His father reportedly worked in construction and his mother in bookkeeping.

Chew is a Hwa Chong alumnus and was an officer in the Singapore Armed Forces during his national service.

After completing NS, he attended University College London and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He stayed in London to work as a banker for the Goldman Sachs Group.

In 2010, he went to Harvard Business School to study for a master of business administration (MBA) and interned at Facebook when the social media platform was still a start-up. Facebook went public in mid-2012.