US lawmakers, Biden aides invoke China competition in debt fight

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo appeared at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Biden's budget request and the US-China relationship amid intense negotiations on a deal to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avert an economically catastrophic default.

Cabinet secretaries rarely testify together at public hearings, but both Democratic and Republican parties have been vying to show that they view the Chinese Communist government as the greatest challenge Washington faces.

Senator Patty Murray, the chairperson of the Appropriations panel, pushed back against Republican calls for spending cuts in exchange for agreeing to raise the debt ceiling.

"Let's be clear: China isn't debating whether to pay its debts or wreck its economy. China isn't debating whether to invest in its future or cut and cap the investments that keep it competitive," said Murray, a Democrat.