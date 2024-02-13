US Defense Secretary Austin cancels travel after new hospitalization

Austin, 70, was taken to Walter Reed Military Medical Center on Sunday (February 11) for "symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue." On Monday, he underwent nonsurgical procedures under general anaesthesia to address his bladder issue, the hospital said.

Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, told a news briefing that Austin will no longer travel to Brussels this week.

Austin had failed to disclose a prostate cancer surgery in December and a subsequent hospitalization in January to deal with its complications, triggering a political uproar and multiple investigations.

The Pentagon has not said whether Austin's bladder issue was another complication from that prostate surgery, but the hospital appeared to be upbeat about his cancer prognosis.