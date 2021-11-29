Hinduja heir seeks to remake Swiss bank for T-shirt crowd

"If your client is in shorts, t-shirt and a pair of flip flops, feel free to do the same, meet them at their level," the executive said.

Karam has taken over the bank at a difficult juncture for the Hindujas, with a deepening dispute between his ailing 85-year-old grandfather's side of the family and Srichand's three younger brothers. It doesn't help that the bank sits at the heart of the conflict. In a legal battle, Srichand -- represented by his daughter Vinoo -- is claiming sole ownership of the bank. SP's brothers say the bank is part of the Hinduja Group.

Karam took charge in early 2020, a year which saw client assets drop by more than 30% from just two years earlier to 1.69 billion Swiss francs ($1.82 billion). The declines were due to drops in asset values not client withdrawals. Total assets under management rebounded to 2.43 billion Swiss francs as of the end of October.

Karam renamed the bank SP Hinduja Banque Privee, although on the Hinduja Group website it is still called Hinduja Bank Switzerland. The executive sometimes fields calls about the family dispute from those who know his grandfather but says it's more "noise" than anything else and says he's focused on the charting the bank's future.

"I'm aware of the dynamics that are occurring at the family level, but I'm here to try and build a fantastic financial institution," he said in an East Coast accent honed over a decade in New York as an undergraduate at Columbia University and then in venture capital.