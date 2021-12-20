Wed, December 22, 2021

Thai export sector expands 16.4% from Jan to Nov, 2021

Thailand’s export industry has shown continuous growth for the first 11 months of this year, with revenue rising by 16.4 per cent at US$246.243 billion.

Imports, meanwhile, came in at $242.32 billion marking a rise of 29.4 per cent.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Monday that exports in November alone came in at $23.647 billion, marking a 24.7 per cent increase, while imports stood at $22.63 billion, up by 20.5 per cent.

The minister put these positive figures down to the recovery of key trading partners like the US and the easing of lockdown measures in Europe.

He also said the improvement in the export sector has subsequently increased employment levels.

However, Jurin added that the Omicron variant may cast a pall on global trade, though the ministry is still confident Thailand will meet its export growth target of 15 per cent.

Published : December 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
