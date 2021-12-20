Thai export sector expands 16.4% from Jan to Nov, 2021

Imports, meanwhile, came in at $242.32 billion marking a rise of 29.4 per cent.
Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Monday that exports in November alone came in at $23.647 billion, marking a 24.7 per cent increase, while imports stood at $22.63 billion, up by 20.5 per cent.
The minister put these positive figures down to the recovery of key trading partners like the US and the easing of lockdown measures in Europe.
He also said the improvement in the export sector has subsequently increased employment levels.
However, Jurin added that the Omicron variant may cast a pall on global trade, though the ministry is still confident Thailand will meet its export growth target of 15 per cent.
Published : December 20, 2021
By : THE NATION
