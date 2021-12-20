Thai export sector expands 16.4% from Jan to Nov, 2021

Imports, meanwhile, came in at $242.32 billion marking a rise of 29.4 per cent.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Monday that exports in November alone came in at $23.647 billion, marking a 24.7 per cent increase, while imports stood at $22.63 billion, up by 20.5 per cent.

The minister put these positive figures down to the recovery of key trading partners like the US and the easing of lockdown measures in Europe.