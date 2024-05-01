Weakening baht the foremost challenge facing Srettha II Cabinet

The Cabinet reshuffle last week saw Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin pass on the finance portfolio to Pichai Chunhavajira, the former chairman of the Stock of Thailand (SET). Analysts believe the premier’s move to appoint Pichai as the new finance minister was aimed at reducing his confrontations with the Bank of Thailand. The central bank has ignored for months Srettha’s pleas to lower the key interest rate.

Before the reshuffle, Srettha, who was also the finance minister, had invited bank executives to discuss current economic challenges. After the meeting, the Thai Bankers' Association announced a reduction in the minimum retail rate by 0.25 percentage point for prime retail customers identified as vulnerable.

This reduction applies to both individual customers and small and medium-sized enterprises and would be effective for a period of six months, said the association. Joining the campaign were: Export-Import Bank of Thailand, Government Housing Bank, Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, Bangkok Bank, Government Savings Bank, Krungthai Bank, and Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation.

On Tuesday, Kasikornbank announced that it would also cut the interest rate by 0.25 percentage point for six months for vulnerable customers, a number estimated at 200,000 people with combined loans of 82 billion baht, effective from May 16.