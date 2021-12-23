Too soon to say if economy will be affected by Omicron: finance minister

“You have heard that the Bank of Thailand has announced a reduction in its 2022 GDP target from 3.9 per cent to 3.4 per cent because they feel the impact of Omicron could be at a severe level [if it is widespread].
“For us, the Finance Ministry, we must also assess how severe the impact would be. Will it be worse than the Delta outbreak?” Arkhom said.
As for progress in approving measures to promote the use of electric vehicles, a Cabinet meeting next week is not scheduled to consider the matter. Regarding the money that would be used to support the cost of purchasing EVs, the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council will consider the sum that should be prepared,” he added.
Published : December 23, 2021
