Thai food exports to China expanded 50 per cent in 2021

Poj Aramwattananon, vice chairman of the chamber, said that measures to ease the lockdown of trading partner countries had helped the economy recover. The depreciation of the baht also have made Thai food products more competitive in price.

It is expected that in 2022, the Thai food export sector will still have to overcome the inflationary barrier, whether from agricultural product prices, energy prices, or transportation costs, leading to a decline in consumer purchasing power, while the cost of goods would increase.

Visit Limlurcha, President of Thai Food Processors Association, said that Thai food exports in 2021 were valued at 1.107 trillion baht, an increase of 11.8 per cent over the previous year.