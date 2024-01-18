Edmunds highlights top car-tech trends from CES 2024

With its wedge-shaped body, truncated tail and upward-swinging doors, the Honda Saloon is a head-turning sedan that hints at a production model due in 2026. It will also debut the latest in EV technology, such as a more efficient and longer-lasting battery pack. Just don’t expect that the Saloon’s glowing front grille, gullwing doors and yoke-style steering wheel are all part of the finished product.

ELECTRIC FLYING CARS PROMISE TO BECOME REALITY

Flying cars seem like something straight out of a science fiction movie, yet they were very much in the here and now at CES 2024. One of the most head-turning is the eVTOL Flying Car created by Chinese automaker XPeng. Equal parts low-lying supercar and high-flying helicopter, this wedge-shaped concept is wildly futuristic and entirely electric powered.

Notably, the company’s concept isn’t a flying car in the traditional sense. It doesn’t have wings and uses its electrically powered fans to produce lift and fly straight up. It can theoretically take off and land anywhere there’s room, making travel as a sort of gridlock-avoiding city vehicle more likely.

Another electric helicopter-like entry at the show was the Supernal S-A2. Supernal is notable for being an offshoot of Hyundai. The connection to the giant South Korean automaker certainly adds some plausibility to the S-A2 turning into reality. The S-A2’s specs aren’t mind-boggling, with a maximum range of just 25-40 miles, but that might be all you need for an aerial taxi.

Supernal says it hopes the S-A2 will be a production reality by 2028. Still, don’t get your hopes up too much that your daily commute is about to take flight. Wait-and-see is the best approach as other vital details such as price and success overcoming regulatory hurdles all remain very much up in the air.

