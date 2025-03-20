Tesla leads Thailand's EV market with top tech and 890 satisfaction score

Manenatta Jirasevijinda, Senior Director of Automotive Industry Insights at NielsenIQ Thailand and Japan, stated that NielsenIQ (Thailand) has released the findings of the Electric Vehicle Ownership Satisfaction (EVOSS) study in Thailand. This index measures consumer satisfaction with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).
The study evaluates satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale, covering key factors such as driving experience, ownership costs, charging accessibility and convenience, after-sales service, and in-vehicle technology. A higher score indicates greater customer satisfaction.
The key factors influencing satisfaction with the BEV/PHEV driving experience, ranked by importance, are:
Interior and exterior design (16%)
Quality and reliability (16%)
Driving enjoyment (13%)
Safety and technology (13%)
Service experience (12%)
Driving range (11%)
Home charging convenience (11%)
Ownership costs (9%)
The survey found that the overall satisfaction score for electric vehicle (EV) ownership in Thailand stands at 880 points. Home charging convenience received the highest score of 895, reflecting strong satisfaction with accessibility and ease of use.
This aligns with findings that 84% of respondents primarily charge their EVs at home. However, ownership costs—including electricity expenses, maintenance fees, and vehicle prices—scored the lowest at 863 points.
The majority of electric vehicle (EV) owners in Thailand purchase an EV as an additional vehicle rather than replacing their existing car, catering to diverse usage needs.
Compared to first-time car buyers and those replacing an existing vehicle, powertrain options were the least considered factor among buyers adding an EV, followed by those replacing their vehicle, and were most significant among first-time buyers.
The top factors influencing EV purchase decisions are:
Design (61%)
Driving performance (59%)
Quality and reliability (58%)
Driving range (52%)
Tesla Wins Consumer Favour in Thailand’s EV Market
Tesla has emerged as the leader in Thailand’s BEV/PHEV market, achieving the highest satisfaction score of 890 and the top Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 81, reflecting strong brand advocacy.
Tesla stands out in four key areas:
Safety and technology (905 points)
Driving enjoyment (899 points)
Quality and reliability (894 points)
Driving range (883 points)
These scores surpass other brands in the market, reinforcing Tesla’s dominance in Thailand’s EV sector.
Manenatta further stated that managing customer dissatisfaction and resolving issues by gaining a deeper understanding of customer expectations is crucial for manufacturers. These insights play a vital role in product improvement, enhancing after-sales service, and managing costs.
Moreover, advertising alone is not sufficient—manufacturers must substantiate their claims with tangible proof, particularly by providing accurate driving range information. This transparency helps build consumer confidence and prevents disappointment.
NielsenIQ conducted this study between October and November 2024 through an online platform and face-to-face interviews with 1,060 BEV and PHEV owners who had owned their vehicles for no more than three years.
The findings offer valuable insights for automakers to refine their products and services, mitigate negative brand perception, and drive future consumer purchasing decisions.