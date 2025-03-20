Tesla leads Thailand's EV market with top tech and 890 satisfaction score

Manenatta Jirasevijinda, Senior Director of Automotive Industry Insights at NielsenIQ Thailand and Japan, stated that NielsenIQ (Thailand) has released the findings of the Electric Vehicle Ownership Satisfaction (EVOSS) study in Thailand. This index measures consumer satisfaction with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

The study evaluates satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale, covering key factors such as driving experience, ownership costs, charging accessibility and convenience, after-sales service, and in-vehicle technology. A higher score indicates greater customer satisfaction.

The key factors influencing satisfaction with the BEV/PHEV driving experience, ranked by importance, are:

Interior and exterior design (16%)

Quality and reliability (16%)

Driving enjoyment (13%)

Safety and technology (13%)

Service experience (12%)

Driving range (11%)

Home charging convenience (11%)

Ownership costs (9%)