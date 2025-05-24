Honda to increase hybrid vehicle production in US

The automaker will also expand procurement of U.S.-made vehicle parts, including batteries for hybrid vehicles.

Honda's assembly plant in Greensburg, Indiana, shown to the media Friday, makes the hybrid and gasoline versions of its popular CR-V SUV and flagship Civic. Its annual production capacity is 250,000 units.

"We'll focus on expanding production of hybrid vehicles, for which demand is expected to increase further in North America," plant manager Daisuke Shimizu said.