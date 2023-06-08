The path to thrive: M&A strategies for a brave new world

In 2021, companies spent an unprecedented $5 trillion on M&A, the highest activity ever recorded. Such unprecedented peaks meant 2022 had a hard act to follow and, despite the challenging market conditions, closed with $3.3 trillion worth of deals, on par with the decade-long average.

The emerging post-pandemic global landscape seems a world away from the past. Corporate leaders need to adapt their organizations for these systemic and structural changes, against a backdrop of rising global inflation, interest rate hikes, supply chain realignment, increased regulatory hurdles, and renewed activist pressures. As part of this reset, they should also anticipate greater public scrutiny of corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) responsibilities and investor expectations, to deliver profits with purpose.



How M&A can shake up and stabilize businesses

The past few years have demonstrated M&A strategies are firmly cemented as a fundamental part of the corporate arsenal, both in defense to preserve value and in offense to drive growth. The M&A markets are also highly resilient. Our analysis of the nearly 40 years of historical M&A data shows adverse market conditions are a short term drag. M&A markets tend to recover quickly from crisis conditions once uncertainty subsides as deal-makers rapidly adapt to the new environments and prefer to create their own momentum.