125 Sathorn’s EIA revoked by Central Administrative Court

The Met argued that 125 Sathorn’s proposed building design is over its allowable building area size, after deducting The Met’s building area from the 10 rai of land.

This latest decision from the Central Administrative Court follows its earlier high-profile decisions, such as the Ashton Asoke case, which demonstrate that the Court is looking more closely at the growing concerns and heightened proactive legal action of several existing surrounding communities in danger of being engulfed by massive new construction projects.

The Central Administrative Court has demonstrated its resolve in applying the law and legal principles in the 125 Sathorn case by retroactively revoking its EIA approval and building construction permit.

It is time for the regulators to put into place legal mechanisms that better support the rights of existing communities so that their need to resort to legal action becomes the exception rather than the norm.

