Logistics hub: Dangerous goods solutions for Chiang Mai and Lamphun customers
Enabling more local businesses to export and import dangerous goods
FedEx Express recently expanded its one-stop-shop logistics solutions for dangerous goods to local businesses in Chiang Mai and Lamphun. Customers can now conveniently ship dangerous goods*, such as electronic devices, glues, bleaches and paints to and from overseas markets through FedEx International Priority service.
Dangerous Goods refer to items or substances that may pose health, safety, or environmental hazards if not expertly handled. Through FedEx expertise, dangerous goods are safely packed, marked, labelled and appropriately documented, meticulously handled and shipped by trained personnel to ensure they arrive safely at their destination.
“We have witnessed a growing demand to export dangerous goods from the northern part of Thailand, where many manufacturers and laboratories are located,” said Audrey Cheong, Vice President, Southeast Asia Operations, FedEx Express.
“Through the expansion of this suite of logistics services, we are equipping more local businesses, especially in the electronics, aerospace, medical and chemicals sectors with the essential tools to enhance their capabilities to meet the growing demand of their customers. We aim at unlocking more possibilities for Thai businesses to tap into cross-border trade opportunities.”
Consistent with its commitment to supporting the growth of local businesses and making supply chains smarter for everyone, FedEx continues to introduce innovative services catered to the needs of Thai businesses of all sizes and types.
These include Application Programming Interface solutions enabling e-tailers to integrate FedEx shipping services into their storefronts. FedEx Ship Manager Lite provides convenience for customers to ship a package without having to print any documents.
The relaunch of FedEx International Economy services offers day-define transit time for Thai businesses with less urgent shipments and provides them with more flexible connections to 170 markets.