Logistics hub: Dangerous goods solutions for Chiang Mai and Lamphun customers

“We have witnessed a growing demand to export dangerous goods from the northern part of Thailand, where many manufacturers and laboratories are located,” said Audrey Cheong, Vice President, Southeast Asia Operations, FedEx Express.

“Through the expansion of this suite of logistics services, we are equipping more local businesses, especially in the electronics, aerospace, medical and chemicals sectors with the essential tools to enhance their capabilities to meet the growing demand of their customers. We aim at unlocking more possibilities for Thai businesses to tap into cross-border trade opportunities.”

Consistent with its commitment to supporting the growth of local businesses and making supply chains smarter for everyone, FedEx continues to introduce innovative services catered to the needs of Thai businesses of all sizes and types.