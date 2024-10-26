Thai Oil comments on labour protests at TOP refinery in Sriracha

Media reported on October 21 that a gathering on October 18 of the Federation of TOP Refinery Contractors, CFP Project Sriracha in front of the Thai Oil refinery in Sriracha, Chonburi province, has led to the indefinite postponement of the Clean Fuel Project’s commencement.

Additionally, media reported that the project’s main contractors – a joint venture among Samsung E&A (Thailand) Co Ltd, Petrofac South East Asia Pte Ltd, and Saipem Singapore Pte Ltd (UJV – Samsung, Petrofac, and Saipem) – have faced significant financial-liquidity issues in executing the Clean Fuel Project. This has caused delays in compensating subcontractors.

Thai Oil said it has been conducting studies for the CFP project since 2014 and has verified the qualifications of bidders following a transparent procurement process, resulting in the selection of the following companies: 1. Petrofac International (UAE) LLC, 2. Samsung Engineering Co Ltd, and 3. Saipem SPA. These companies signed the EPC contract with Thai Oil in 2018.

Thai Oil learned from some subcontractors in April this year that UJV – Samsung, Petrofac, and Saipem were not making timely payments to certain subcontractors, citing operational liquidity issues, even though Thai Oil had made complete payments to UJV – Samsung, Petrofac, and Saipem.