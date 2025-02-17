ACT seals historic multi-billion-dollar deal with Saif Belhasa Holding

● Financial Services: Collaborate to launch blockchain-based financial products such as lending, staking and participation in investment funds for family offices and private equity groups. This initiative aims to drive institutional adoption of ACT (ACET) while exploring venture capital investment opportunities that primarily leverage crypto assets.

● Smart Contracts and Digital Assets: Integrate ACT (ACET)’s blockchain infrastructure with SBH’s financial system to enhance the efficiency and security of contract execution, asset transfers, and automated payments. Additionally, cooperate on exploring the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with blockchain to optimize business operations.

● Institutional Expansion and Government Collaboration: Collaborate to properly align blockchain strategies with the United Arab Emirates’s financial regulations. Coordinate with the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to achieve legal recognition and promote the widespread adoption of ACT (ACET).

“This historic collaboration will establish ACT (ACET) as a widely accepted digital asset with real-world applications in the business sector of the UAE—one of the world's wealthiest nations, spanning industries such as real estate, luxury goods, automotive, finance, retail, hospitality, etc. Moving forward, ACT (ACET) will no

longer be limited to speculative investment but will become an integral part of the digital economy, with SBH and the UAE serving as the most powerful starting points before expanding to multiple countries worldwide. This will lead to the adoption of crypto in everyday life. I believe that this partnership will significantly enhance the popularity of ACT (ACET), driving its total market capitalization higher and positioning it as one of the world’s leading cryptocurrencies in a shorter timeframe,” said Mr Worawat in conclusion.

Dr Saif Ahmad Belhasa, Chairman and Founder of Saif Belhasa Holding (SBH), stated that this MOU allows SBH to take a bold step forward into the digital future, marking it as one of the leading corporations in the UAE to integrate blockchain technology into its diverse business ecosystem. SBH will officially adopt ACT (ACET) as a digital payment method in designated business sectors, and promote its use among institutional investors, business partners, and government agencies. Additionally, SBH will support ACT (ACET) in its goal to achieve global recognition through strategic collaborations and business partnerships.

"This partnership between SBH and ACT (ACET) will revolutionize financial solutions and enhance SBH’s business efficiency through blockchain and digital assets. Our goal is to lead the payment industry, both in the UAE and globally, in collaboration with ACT (ACET), our outstanding partner."