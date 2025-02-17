ACT (ACET), a world-class digital asset powered by blockchain technology, signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Saif Belhasa Holding (SBH), one of the most influential and leading conglomerates in the Middle East and UAE. This collaboration aims to develop innovative financial solutions by utilizing ACT (ACET) as a payment method and an advanced investment tool across various industries within the SBH Group.
Mr. Worawat Narknawdee, a renowned Thai entrepreneur, investor, and crypto billionaire—recognized as one of Asia’s top Bitcoin holders and the founder of the ACT (ACET), a world-class digital asset powered by blockchain technology—revealed that on February 13, 2025, an official Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between ACT (ACET) and Saif Belhasa Holding (SBH). The agreement was led by Dr Saif Ahmad Belhasa, Chairman and Founder of Saif Belhasa Holding (SBH), one of the most influential conglomerates in the Middle East and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). SBH exceeds $5 billion (approximately 170 billion THB) in company valuation and operates across multiple industries, including real estate, construction, retail, automotive, education, finance, etc. This strategic partnership aims to integrate blockchain technology and ACT (ACET)’s digital payment system—an advanced investment tool—to facilitate seamless financial transactions across SBH’s industries and within the UAE. The collaboration follows a three-year roadmap as outlined below:
● Real Estates: Implement ACT (ACET) as a medium for purchasing SBH’s high-end real estate properties. Additionally, both parties will explore the implementation of NFT Property Tokenization, enabling fractional ownership of real estate through blockchain technology.
● Automotives: Implement ACT (ACET) to be accepted for purchasing and leasing luxury vehicles from SBH dealerships. It will also be integrated as an option for crypto-backed financing options.
● Retail and Hospitality: Implement the adoption of ACT (ACET) as a payment method in SBH-owned shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, and other businesses. ACT (ACET) holders will receive exclusive benefits such as special rewards, VIP memberships, and discounts. Furthermore, a next-generational loyalty system will be developed to enhance customer rewards and engagement.
● Financial Services: Collaborate to launch blockchain-based financial products such as lending, staking and participation in investment funds for family offices and private equity groups. This initiative aims to drive institutional adoption of ACT (ACET) while exploring venture capital investment opportunities that primarily leverage crypto assets.
● Smart Contracts and Digital Assets: Integrate ACT (ACET)’s blockchain infrastructure with SBH’s financial system to enhance the efficiency and security of contract execution, asset transfers, and automated payments. Additionally, cooperate on exploring the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with blockchain to optimize business operations.
● Institutional Expansion and Government Collaboration: Collaborate to properly align blockchain strategies with the United Arab Emirates’s financial regulations. Coordinate with the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to achieve legal recognition and promote the widespread adoption of ACT (ACET).
“This historic collaboration will establish ACT (ACET) as a widely accepted digital asset with real-world applications in the business sector of the UAE—one of the world's wealthiest nations, spanning industries such as real estate, luxury goods, automotive, finance, retail, hospitality, etc. Moving forward, ACT (ACET) will no
longer be limited to speculative investment but will become an integral part of the digital economy, with SBH and the UAE serving as the most powerful starting points before expanding to multiple countries worldwide. This will lead to the adoption of crypto in everyday life. I believe that this partnership will significantly enhance the popularity of ACT (ACET), driving its total market capitalization higher and positioning it as one of the world’s leading cryptocurrencies in a shorter timeframe,” said Mr Worawat in conclusion.
Dr Saif Ahmad Belhasa, Chairman and Founder of Saif Belhasa Holding (SBH), stated that this MOU allows SBH to take a bold step forward into the digital future, marking it as one of the leading corporations in the UAE to integrate blockchain technology into its diverse business ecosystem. SBH will officially adopt ACT (ACET) as a digital payment method in designated business sectors, and promote its use among institutional investors, business partners, and government agencies. Additionally, SBH will support ACT (ACET) in its goal to achieve global recognition through strategic collaborations and business partnerships.
"This partnership between SBH and ACT (ACET) will revolutionize financial solutions and enhance SBH’s business efficiency through blockchain and digital assets. Our goal is to lead the payment industry, both in the UAE and globally, in collaboration with ACT (ACET), our outstanding partner."