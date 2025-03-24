IMF updates balance of payments standards to reflect digital assets

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has updated its Balance of Payments Manual to reflect the growing role of digital assets. The new edition, BPM7, introduces classifications for cryptocurrencies and token-based assets in global economic reporting.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are now categorized as non-produced, non-financial assets. These assets, which have value but aren't tied to a production process, are classified as capital assets, with no financial liabilities attached.

This update improves the tracking of cross-border crypto flows through capital account reporting.