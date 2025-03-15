Gold pops above $3,000/oz for first time in historic safe-haven rally

Spot gold hit an all-time high of $3,004.86 earlier in the session, before easing 0.1% to $2,986.26 as of 02:01 p.m. ET (1801 GMT) on profit taking.

US gold futures settled 0.3% higher at $3,001.10.

Gold's surge past the $3,000 milestone was driven by "beleaguered investors seeking the ultimate safe-haven asset given Trump's tumult on stock markets," said Tai Wong, an independent metals trader.

Traditionally viewed as a safe store of value during geopolitical turmoil, bullion has risen nearly 14% so far this year, driven in part by concerns over the impact of Trump's tariffs and a resultant selloff in stock markets.

"Real asset money managers, particularly in the West, needed a strong stock market and economic slowdown scare to return to gold — and that's happening now," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.