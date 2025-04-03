Thailand faces reciprocal tariffs under Trump\'s policy, not 36%, but 37%.

Among ASEAN countries, Thailand, Myanmar, and the Philippines each faced a 1% increase in tariffs. The rates for other ASEAN nations remain unchanged: Cambodia (49%), Laos (48%), Vietnam (46%), Indonesia (32%), Brunei (24%), Malaysia (24%), and Singapore (10%).

The report also notes that overseas territories and autonomous regions of major nations, which were initially included in this morning’s chart covering over 180 countries and territories worldwide, are now missing from the latest annex. Examples include Réunion and Norfolk Island.

In total, the annex lists 57 countries and territories.

The White House has not provided further explanation regarding these adjustments.

Regarding whether the public should refer to the figures presented by Trump in his announcement or those in the annex on the White House website, South Korean media cited a White House official stating that the annex figures should be considered authoritative.



