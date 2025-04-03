Thailand faces reciprocal tariffs under Trump\'s policy, not 36%, but 37%.

The White House has released an annex listing on reciprocal tariffs following President Donald Trump's announcement this morning. The annex reveals discrepancies in figures for over 14 countries, with the initial numbers appearing to be underestimated. As a result, the figures have been adjusted upward by 1%.
The annex, published on the White House website, includes Thailand among the countries whose figures have been revised. Thailand's tariff rate has been increased by 1% to 37%, the same adjustment applied to India and South Korea.
Several other countries also saw their tariff rates adjusted upward, including the Philippines, South Africa, Norway, Botswana, Cameroon, Malawi, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Serbia, Vanuatu, and the Falkland Islands.
Among ASEAN countries, Thailand, Myanmar, and the Philippines each faced a 1% increase in tariffs. The rates for other ASEAN nations remain unchanged: Cambodia (49%), Laos (48%), Vietnam (46%), Indonesia (32%), Brunei (24%), Malaysia (24%), and Singapore (10%).
The report also notes that overseas territories and autonomous regions of major nations, which were initially included in this morning’s chart covering over 180 countries and territories worldwide, are now missing from the latest annex. Examples include Réunion and Norfolk Island.
In total, the annex lists 57 countries and territories.
The White House has not provided further explanation regarding these adjustments.
Regarding whether the public should refer to the figures presented by Trump in his announcement or those in the annex on the White House website, South Korean media cited a White House official stating that the annex figures should be considered authoritative.