Thailand links with Chinese payment giants for cross-border QR PromptPay

National ITMX Co Ltd (NITMX), Thailand’s national payment infrastructure operator and the country’s designated Interbank Transaction Management and Exchange, has entered into a strategic partnership with three of China’s largest payment providers, UnionPay International, Ant International (via Alipay under the Alipay+ system) and Tenpay Payment Technology (operator of WeChat Pay).
The collaboration aims to deliver full cross-border payment interoperability between Thailand and China. Under the arrangement, Chinese tourists will be able to use their preferred domestic apps, UnionPay, Alipay or WeChat Pay, to scan and pay directly via QR PromptPay at shops across Thailand, offering greater convenience, enhanced security and reduced reliance on cash.
Boost for Thai merchants and tourism sector
The new linkage also benefits Thai businesses of all sizes by enabling them to accept payments from Chinese visitors more easily, thereby creating fresh economic opportunities from one of the country’s largest tourist markets.
Cross-Border QR Payment services managed by NITMX continue to grow rapidly. In September 2025, inbound transaction value reached 396.73 million baht, up from 255.33 million baht a year earlier, a year-on-year rise of 55%. The surge reflects increasing confidence among international travellers in using digital cross-border payment services instead of cash or traditional cards.
Countries generating the highest inbound spending through Cross-Border QR Payment were Malaysia (245.81 million baht), Laos (54.62 million baht) and Indonesia (41.12 million baht).
NITMX said the strong growth demonstrates Thailand’s rising role as a hub for digital financial connectivity in ASEAN, with readiness to expand its network across Asia through partnerships with the three leading Chinese platforms. The move also positions PromptPay to evolve from a domestic payment system into a key regional digital-payment infrastructure enabling real cross-border economic integration.
The partnership connects NITMX with:
• UnionPay International (UPI) – a global payment leader operating in more than 180 countries and an early pioneer of QR code payment technology.
• Ant International (Alipay via Alipay+) – a major global fintech provider linking multiple Asian and European e-wallets through the Alipay+ platform.
• Tenpay Payment Technology (WeChat Pay) – one of the world’s fastest-growing payment ecosystems with more than one billion users via Tencent’s WeChat super-app.
NITMX said the collaboration not only links Thailand’s and China’s payment infrastructures, but marks “the beginning of integrating Thailand’s financial system with global payment networks.” It added that the initiative will strengthen Thailand’s position as an Asian digital-payment hub, supported by secure, stable and internationally compliant systems under the supervision of the Bank of Thailand.