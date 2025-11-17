Thailand links with Chinese payment giants for cross-border QR PromptPay

National ITMX Co Ltd (NITMX), Thailand’s national payment infrastructure operator and the country’s designated Interbank Transaction Management and Exchange, has entered into a strategic partnership with three of China’s largest payment providers, UnionPay International, Ant International (via Alipay under the Alipay+ system) and Tenpay Payment Technology (operator of WeChat Pay).

The collaboration aims to deliver full cross-border payment interoperability between Thailand and China. Under the arrangement, Chinese tourists will be able to use their preferred domestic apps, UnionPay, Alipay or WeChat Pay, to scan and pay directly via QR PromptPay at shops across Thailand, offering greater convenience, enhanced security and reduced reliance on cash.

Boost for Thai merchants and tourism sector

The new linkage also benefits Thai businesses of all sizes by enabling them to accept payments from Chinese visitors more easily, thereby creating fresh economic opportunities from one of the country’s largest tourist markets.