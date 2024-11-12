\'Disrupt Health Impact Fund\' invests in DiaMonTech\'s non-invasive glucose tech

Jantanarak Tuekaew, Managing Director of Disrupt Technology Venture (“Disrupt”) and Partner of Disrupt Health Impact Fund, said, “We are thrilled to invest in DiaMonTech, a DeepTech startup based in Germany. DiaMonTech is the inventor and patent holder of a revolutionary technology that measures blood glucose levels non-invasively. Simply placing a finger on the device allows for a glucose level reading in just 30 seconds, making it more convenient and frequent compared to traditional blood draws. This is particularly beneficial for the 530 million diabetics worldwide, as it facilitates easier daily management of their condition. Given the chronic nature of diabetes and its potential to lead to further complications, and with 5.2 million people with diabetes in Thailand—equating to one in eleven people—this technology is expected to significantly ease self-care routines. It will also provide data that enables better symptom monitoring by healthcare professionals, thereby having a profound impact on the lives of both patients and the general population in preventing diabetes.”

Naranpat Thitipattakul, Partner of Disrupt Health Impact Fund, elaborated on the fund’s selection criteria and process for investment analysis. Disrupt Health Impact Fund meticulously screened over 1,000 startups globally, narrowing them down to 97 that fulfilled their strict criteria.

This list was further refined to 49 after an in-depth data analysis for presentation to the investment committee. Of these, DiaMonTech stood out as the sole recipient of overwhelming support, not only from the fund’s executives but also from medical experts at the Samitivej Hospital Group and an advisory board comprising medical and engineering experts from Mahidol University.

"The main reason for investing in DiaMonTech lies in its sophisticated and hard-to-replicate technology, developed from over a decade of research by a professor at Goethe University. A review of the global glucose meter market reveals numerous attempts by companies to invent non-invasive methods for measuring glucose levels. However, the primary challenge has been achieving accuracy comparable to traditional blood-drawing methods. DiaMonTech's technique stands out as it is based on a prospective study, with results published in prestigious academic journals. This rigorous scientific backing gives us confidence that supporting DiaMonTech will not only positively impact public healthcare but also represent an investment with substantial growth potential," explained Naranpat.

Thorsten Lubinski, Co-Founder and CEO of DiaMonTech, said that their non-invasive blood glucose meter or D-pocket is currently awaiting FDA approval before its market launch. Receiving investment and forming a partnership with the Disrupt Health Impact Fund comes at an opportune time for DiaMonTech. This support will enable expansion and connection to meaningful opportunities that positively impact people living with diabetes and those monitoring their blood sugar for preventive healthcare throughout Southeast Asia, including Thailand.

He emphasized that the fund’s contribution extends beyond financial investment; it encompasses access to a robust network of healthcare experts from both the public and private sectors across the region, as well as the Disrupt ecosystem platform, which will expedite DiaMonTech’s ability to reach more people more quickly.

Disrupt Health Impact Fund initially aims to invest approximately 17 to 50 million baht per company. Over the next 3-5 years, it plans to support 15 Healthcare DeepTech companies both in Thailand and internationally. The investment focuses on five key areas: Self Care, Preventive Care, Silver Age, Holistic Wellness, and Smart Hospital. The fund targets world-class innovations that are either commercialized or in human trials, seeking certification from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The number of investors has now increased to seven, with three new individual investors who are passionate about the Health & Wellness sector and eager to expand business opportunities and enhance direct investment in promising companies. The fund remains open to new partners interested in co-investing and continues to scout for potential Healthcare DeepTech investments.