Canvas Ventures launches as catalyst for Thai Innovation

Canvas will prioritize ventures addressing vital issues such as climate change, shifting demographics, and LGBTQIA2S+ needs.

A New Engine for Thai Innovation

"Thailand's innovation ecosystem possesses immense potential for global impact," said Pun-Arj. "Canvas Ventures will not only provide funding but also offer strategic guidance, access to critical resources, and expertise to help our portfolio companies scale and navigate complex markets." Canvas Ventures' unique philosophy, "Crafting every dot of imagination," emphasizes its focus on deep tech innovations with a creative edge. The firm will leverage a dynamic network of co-founders, board members, and visionary investors to foster a collaborative investment approach.

Bangkok-Paris: Canvas Ventures Bridges Southeast Asia and Global Investors

Canvas Ventures views Bangkok as a neutral hub for fostering international collaboration in cutting-edge technology and innovation. While maintaining strong connections with Chinese tech, the firm prioritizes a collaborative investment approach, connecting Thailand with the broader European and global tech landscapes.

Strategically positioned with headquarters in Bangkok and an office in Paris, Canvas Ventures serves as a bridge for investors seeking to capitalize on Southeast Asia's growth.

The firm uniquely facilitates Franco-Thai investment flows and innovation exchange. "We envision a future where Thailand's boldest ideas transform regional and global markets," says Alix AndLauer, renowned French entrepreneur, co-founder, and managing partner of Canvas Ventures. "Canvas is committed to igniting that innovation and fueling sustainable growth."