Canvas Ventures launches as catalyst for Thai Innovation
Canvas Ventures, a new venture capital firm dedicated to propelling Thai startups onto the global stage, officially launched on Wednesday. Led by Pun-Arj Chairatana, former Executive Director of Thailand's National Innovation Agency (NIA), the firm will target early- and growth-stage startups in deep tech and creative tech, with solutions tailored for the Asian market.
Canvas will prioritize ventures addressing vital issues such as climate change, shifting demographics, and LGBTQIA2S+ needs.
A New Engine for Thai Innovation
"Thailand's innovation ecosystem possesses immense potential for global impact," said Pun-Arj. "Canvas Ventures will not only provide funding but also offer strategic guidance, access to critical resources, and expertise to help our portfolio companies scale and navigate complex markets." Canvas Ventures' unique philosophy, "Crafting every dot of imagination," emphasizes its focus on deep tech innovations with a creative edge. The firm will leverage a dynamic network of co-founders, board members, and visionary investors to foster a collaborative investment approach.
Bangkok-Paris: Canvas Ventures Bridges Southeast Asia and Global Investors
Canvas Ventures views Bangkok as a neutral hub for fostering international collaboration in cutting-edge technology and innovation. While maintaining strong connections with Chinese tech, the firm prioritizes a collaborative investment approach, connecting Thailand with the broader European and global tech landscapes.
Strategically positioned with headquarters in Bangkok and an office in Paris, Canvas Ventures serves as a bridge for investors seeking to capitalize on Southeast Asia's growth.
The firm uniquely facilitates Franco-Thai investment flows and innovation exchange. "We envision a future where Thailand's boldest ideas transform regional and global markets," says Alix AndLauer, renowned French entrepreneur, co-founder, and managing partner of Canvas Ventures. "Canvas is committed to igniting that innovation and fueling sustainable growth."
A Global Canvas for Deep Tech
Pierre Jaffe, a Canvas board member, stressed the imminent deep tech collaboration between Canvas and French Private Equity and VC, with a special focus on aviation, aerospace, and security. This collaboration is expected to align with the Thai government's policy to position itself as the hub for the future economy in the region.
Transforming Tourism and Service Through Innovation
Gavin Vongkusolkit, Canvas board member and pioneer in Thailand's creative industry states that the orange economy, representing the creative industries, has high potential growth in Asia. Canvas Ventures recognizes the immense potential for Thailand, with its renowned service and tourism industries, to become a global leader through innovation.
He points to successes in music tech, art, and industries such as hotels and restaurants – citing influences like K-Pop and art toys. While Thailand is still catching up in the global value chain, He sees a significant opportunity for investment, which is why Canvas is taking a lead role.
Capitalizing on the Pink Economy
Highlighting Bangkok's recognition as Asia's capital city for LGBTQIA2S+ vibrancy, Tanachai Kulsomboonsin, a prominent LGBTQIA+ advocate and co-founder, emphasized, "We believe in Bangkok's unique potential to become a global investment hub for the 'pink economy,' empowering ventures that directly serve the LGBTQIA2S+ community."
Navigating the Entrepreneurial Landscape
While acknowledging the current market climate, Canvas Ventures' investment advisor, Bunsak Sriprasertying, and board member, Tippawan Pinvanichkul, offered a cautiously optimistic outlook. "We recognize that the 'Startup and Venture Winter' may linger for a while," said Mr Sriprasertying. "However, there are positive signals on the horizon, particularly with new deep tech investments being announced from the Middle East to Japan. This suggests a potential thaw and a return to a more vibrant investment environment."