Thailand’s Border and cross-border trade in 2024 reaches record high

In 2024, trade with neighbouring countries—Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia—had a total value of 976.92 billion baht (+5.1%), with exports at 602.13 billion baht (+3.8%) and imports at 374.79 billion baht (+7.2%). Thailand recorded a trade surplus of 227.34 billion baht.
Trade with Malaysia had the highest value at 306.68 billion baht (+6.8%), followed by Laos at 286.77 billion baht (+10.1%), Myanmar at 208.94 billion baht (-5.3%), and Cambodia at 174.53 billion baht (+7.9%).
Key exports included diesel fuel (41.03 billion baht, +2.2%), other refined oils (19.58 billion baht, -0.5%), and concentrated latex (15.92 billion baht, +38.1%). Major imports included other fuels like electricity (75.29 billion baht, +9.8%), natural gas (65.24 billion baht, -8.3%), and vegetables and processed vegetable products (such as cassava and cassava products) (23.56 billion baht, +9.8%).
The customs checkpoints with the highest trade value in 2024 were at Sadao, Songkhla province (239.66 billion baht, +6.0%), followed by Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo province (110.72 billion baht, +13.9%) and Nong Khai (91.64 billion baht, +10.2%).
In 2024, Cross-border trade to third countries totalled 838.75 billion baht (+7.4%), with exports at 446.35 billion baht (+11.4%) and imports at 392.40 billion baht (+3.1%), resulting in a trade surplus of 53.95 billion baht. Trade to China had the highest value at 479.87 billion baht (+12.7%), followed by Singapore at 110.35 billion baht (+3.6%) and Vietnam at 72.03 billion baht (+2.7%).
Key exports included fresh durian (98.68 billion baht, +5.3%), hard disk drives (87.53 billion baht, +12.7%), and TSNR rubber (39.38 billion baht, +39.3%). Major imports included magnetic tapes for computers (47.09 billion baht, +2.0%), computers and equipment (38.79 billion baht, +2.0%), and radio, telephone, telegraph, and television receivers (30.17 billion baht, -0.6%).
The customs checkpoints with the highest transhipment trade value in 2024 were at Mukdahan (302.27 billion baht, +4.5%), followed by Sadao (212.62 billion baht, +2.4%) and Padang Besar, Songkhla province (102.30 billion baht, +25.9%).
" The Year 2024 has been a golden year for Thailand’s border and cross-Border Trade, with a total trade value exceeding 1.8 trillion baht, the highest ever recorded. The growth rate of 6.1% surpassed the target of 4% per year, which was set in the “Strategy for Promoting Border and Cross-Border Trade and Investment 2024-2030” This strategy aims to increase the value of border and transit trade to 2 trillion baht per year by 2030, " The Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade Arada Fuangtong stated
Throughout 2024, the Department, in collaboration with relevant government agencies and the private sector, has continuously promoted border and transit trade activities in line with the government’s policies and established strategies.
The department has also been involved in sub-regional cooperation mechanisms between Thailand and neighbouring countries to strengthen relations, promote border economies, facilitate trade, and enhance cooperation in trade and investment among member countries. The push to continue promoting and supporting the growth of exports and cross-border trade will carry on into 2025 under the policy of the Minister of Commerce, Pichai Naripthaphan, focusing on further boosting growth.