Thailand’s Border and cross-border trade in 2024 reaches record high

The customs checkpoints with the highest transhipment trade value in 2024 were at Mukdahan (302.27 billion baht, +4.5%), followed by Sadao (212.62 billion baht, +2.4%) and Padang Besar, Songkhla province (102.30 billion baht, +25.9%).

" The Year 2024 has been a golden year for Thailand’s border and cross-Border Trade, with a total trade value exceeding 1.8 trillion baht, the highest ever recorded. The growth rate of 6.1% surpassed the target of 4% per year, which was set in the “Strategy for Promoting Border and Cross-Border Trade and Investment 2024-2030” This strategy aims to increase the value of border and transit trade to 2 trillion baht per year by 2030, " The Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade Arada Fuangtong stated

Throughout 2024, the Department, in collaboration with relevant government agencies and the private sector, has continuously promoted border and transit trade activities in line with the government’s policies and established strategies.

The department has also been involved in sub-regional cooperation mechanisms between Thailand and neighbouring countries to strengthen relations, promote border economies, facilitate trade, and enhance cooperation in trade and investment among member countries. The push to continue promoting and supporting the growth of exports and cross-border trade will carry on into 2025 under the policy of the Minister of Commerce, Pichai Naripthaphan, focusing on further boosting growth.