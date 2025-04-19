China heats up Thailand’s THB30B air conditioner market

Thailand’s air conditioner market, valued at over 34.5 billion baht, is expected to grow by 6% this year, according to estimates from major electronics brand LG. The company attributes this projected growth to delayed seasonal heat in 2025, with warmer weather arriving in mid-February instead of early February as in previous years.

Mitsubishi, another leading player in the market, forecasts a slightly lower growth rate of 5%, with the market valued at approximately 33.5 billion baht.

Both projections, however, fall short of the impressive 14% growth recorded last year, driven by persistent and extreme heat that boosted demand across the country.