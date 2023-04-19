Thailand’s IPO funding Outlook in 2023

From SEC’s Monthly Capital Market Summary Report as of February 28, 2023, there were 75 cases in the process of pre-consultation with SEC (only cases submitted in 2021) and SET’s Upcoming IPOs Report for the first quarter of 2023, reported 20 cases that were under review for filing or already approved. There have also already been 12 IPOs, which is higher than the number of IPOs in the same period of 2022**. This implies that many companies are showing greater interest in listing in the Stock Exchange to issue shares for public offering. The benefits of listing for organisations have become increasingly clearer, including access to long-term financing, creating a credible image for the company, professional financial management, long-term resilience of the company, as well as increasing business opportunities in the future.

2023 is set to be another key year to keep an eye on IPO funding in an environment of intense competition. It is vital for companies preparing for IPO funding to properly consider the company’s readiness and pay close attention to rules and regulations set by regulators, in order to be prepared for any changes and quickly adapt to any circumstance.

The article is written by Lasita Magut, Partner, Audit and Assurance and contributed by Suwimon Pongkeatchai, Manager, Audit and Assurance, Deloitte Thailand



