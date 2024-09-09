Govt’s proposed mega projects positive news for construction sector

Stocks in the construction industry will undoubtedly benefit from the government’s land bridge, Bang Khun Thian land reclamation and entertainment complex projects, with Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction (STEC), CH Karnchang (CK), and Italian-Thai Development (ITD), all of which have consistently demonstrated their capacity to manage large-scale construction projects, well-positioned to bid for contracts, Thai brokers say.

Ratasak Piriyanont, senior executive director at Kasikorn Securities, said the land bridge project is viewed as a positive for both industrial estate and construction stocks, including those of CK, STEC, and ITD.

The Bang Khun Thian land reclamation project is also a positive development for these three construction giants.

Natapon Khamthakrue, director of Securities Analysis at Yuanta Securities (Thailand), said he believed all three projects would significantly boost GDP due to their long-term nature and massive investment value. When Thailand invests in government mega projects, GDP growth can reach 4-5% (YoY), higher than the 10-year average growth of just 2.5% per year. He sees the construction sector as particularly promising, with CK and STEC stocks benefiting the most.