As birth rate crashes, Thai universities told they must ‘adapt or die’

The Kingdom witnessed more than 1 million births per year in the 1980s. However, that figure has been falling ever since and dropped below 600,000 for the first time in 2020.

In the next 10 years, the downward trend is set to see fewer than 500,000 children born every year in Thailand.

The record low birth rate also means fewer children are entering the education system and going on to university. Thai universities are also suffering from the new generation’s trend away from taking multiple degree courses, as well as the ease of attending online classes at famous foreign universities.