No pig-to-human coronavirus transmissions in Thailand, says livestock official

To date, more than 4,477 samples of meat collected from businesses and fresh markets have been tested since the onset of the outbreak. None of the samples have been found contaminated with Covid-19.

He went on to say that consumers can rest assured that meat certified by the Department of Livestock Development is safe to consume and free from Covid-19. He explained that the meat can be traced back and all production processes are hygienic.

Sorawit confirmed that Thailand has not detected coronavirus in pork and has also not been able to find how the virus can be transmitted from pigs to humans.