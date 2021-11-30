Tue, December 21, 2021

Cabinet earmarks over THB140 billion for rice price guarantee next year

The Cabinet on Tuesday set aside more than 140 billion baht for rice price guarantee in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanavisit said the price guarantee scheme should also be implemented in the following fiscal year but will depend on the price of rice in the world market.

This year Thailand is expected to export about 6 million tonnes of rice as targeted because exporters have received many orders.

