CCSA calls on 241 travellers from 8 southern African nations to report for Covid tests

The Public Health Ministry would like to inform the remaining 241 – who comprise both Thais and foreigners –to report immediately for a free RT-PCR test.
Those who arrived in Thailand from November 28 will be required to quarantine for 14 days and undergo three additional tests for the virus.
For those who arrived from November 15, a 14-day quarantine is required.
Thailand is closed to travellers from the eight African countries from December 1, except those with Thai nationality.
Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk reported that as of November 15, there have been 783 foreigners from Africa who entered Thailand.
The police are now trying hard to locate the people on the list so they can be given free RT-PCR tests and quarantined.
Published : December 01, 2021
By : THE NATION
