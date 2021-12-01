Tue, December 21, 2021

CCSA calls on 241 travellers from 8 southern African nations to report for Covid tests

Precisely 255 people entered Thailand during the November 15-27 period from eight at-risk southern African countries – Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa – with three having left and 252 still in Thailand. Of these, only 11 have been contacted for screening of the worrying Omicron variant, Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesperson Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said on Wednesday.

The Public Health Ministry would like to inform the remaining 241 – who comprise both Thais and foreigners –to report immediately for a free RT-PCR test.

Those who arrived in Thailand from November 28 will be required to quarantine for 14 days and undergo three additional tests for the virus.

For those who arrived from November 15, a 14-day quarantine is required.

Thailand is closed to travellers from the eight African countries from December 1, except those with Thai nationality.

Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk reported that as of November 15, there have been 783 foreigners from Africa who entered Thailand.

The police are now trying hard to locate the people on the list so they can be given free RT-PCR tests and quarantined.

Published : December 01, 2021

By : THE NATION

