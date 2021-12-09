Tue, December 21, 2021

in-focus

Pink Line monorail begins first day of testing

The MRT Pink Line, to operate on the Khae Rai-Minburi route, started tests on Thursday from the Minburi Maintenance Centre to Bang Chan Station.

Construction of the monorail is 82 per cent complete, with 83 per cent of civil work finished and 80 per cent of the electric train operation system ready.

The Pink line is expected to open in 2022 on the Chaeng Wattana Government Complex-Minburi section first, except for Nopparat Ratchathani Station.

Its other two sections – Chonburi-Chaeng Wattana and Khae Rai-Nonthaburi Civic Centre – will open later.

Related News

Published : December 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

Published : Dec 21, 2021

TAT’s countdown parties still on

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Cabinet okays over THB35 billion for vaccines, travel projects, compensation

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Latest News

THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

Published : Dec 21, 2021

TAT’s countdown parties still on

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Cabinet okays over THB35 billion for vaccines, travel projects, compensation

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.