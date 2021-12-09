Marine Department improving Chonburi beaches to promote tourism, water sports

The construction is set to take five months and is expected to be completed around the middle of 2022.
Saksayam said that he planned to ask the Marine Department to develop the marina port to create opportunities for water tourism. At present, one marina in Chonburi is privately owned.
He also said there have been some cases of encroachment but these buildings have not yet been demolished because the Marine Department does not have a budget for the purpose.
He has asked the department to prepare details and propose a THB100 million budget request for Cabinet consideration on December 21.
Published : December 09, 2021
