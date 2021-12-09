Tue, December 21, 2021

Marine Department improving Chonburi beaches to promote tourism, water sports

The Marine Department is working on coastal development to promote tourism by starting to improve beaches, adding sand to a width of 50 metres and a length of 3.5km, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Thursday after monitoring progress of the project and encroachment in Chonburi province.

The construction is set to take five months and is expected to be completed around the middle of 2022.

Saksayam said that he planned to ask the Marine Department to develop the marina port to create opportunities for water tourism. At present, one marina in Chonburi is privately owned.

He also said there have been some cases of encroachment but these buildings have not yet been demolished because the Marine Department does not have a budget for the purpose.

He has asked the department to prepare details and propose a THB100 million budget request for Cabinet consideration on December 21.

Published : December 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

