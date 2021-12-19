Tue, December 21, 2021

in-focus

Khlong Chong Nonsi square will be ready by Christmas, promises Bangkok governor

The second phase of the Khlong Chong Nonsi Park project is 70 per cent complete and a part of should be ready for visitors by December 23, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Saturday.

Phase 2 runs for 200 metres from Sathorn Road to Soi Narathiwat Ratchanakarin 7. Aswin said the activity square will be opened to the public and tourists for use on December 25 and reckons this phase will be 100 per cent ready by February. He also said he expects the entire project to be completed by August 2022.

Khlong Chong Nonsi square will be ready by Christmas, promises Bangkok governor

The Khlong Chong Nonsi Park project is divided into five phases, namely:

• Surawong to Sathorn road

• Sathorn Road to Soi Narathiwat Ratchanakarin 7

• Soi Narathiwat Ratchanakarin 7 to Chan Road

• Chan Road to Ratchadapisek Road

• Ratchadapisek to Rama III road.

This is one of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s five pilot projects to revive the capital. The others are Phadung Krung Kasem Canal Restoration, the improvement of Rama 1 and Silom roads Improvement and the 100 Years Lumpini Park Anniversary project.

Related News

Published : December 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

Published : Dec 21, 2021

TAT’s countdown parties still on

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Cabinet okays over THB35 billion for vaccines, travel projects, compensation

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Latest News

THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

Published : Dec 21, 2021

TAT’s countdown parties still on

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Cabinet okays over THB35 billion for vaccines, travel projects, compensation

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.