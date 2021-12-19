Tue, December 21, 2021

Govt platform ‘Thang Rud’ offers access to over 45 services

The government’s online service platform “Thang Rud” currently covers more than 45 services, deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said on Sunday.

She added that citizens can now access their social security rights, civil records, credit bureau information, health insurance rights, electricity bill payment service, etc, via their mobile phones.

This application has been created as part of the government’s three-year Citizen Portal Roadmap (2021-2023), which has entered its second phase.

Once completed, the platform will cover more than 60 popular services, including land tax, vehicle tax, license plate requests, farmer registration, etc.

Published : December 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

