Govt platform ‘Thang Rud’ offers access to over 45 services

She added that citizens can now access their social security rights, civil records, credit bureau information, health insurance rights, electricity bill payment service, etc, via their mobile phones.
This application has been created as part of the government’s three-year Citizen Portal Roadmap (2021-2023), which has entered its second phase.
Once completed, the platform will cover more than 60 popular services, including land tax, vehicle tax, license plate requests, farmer registration, etc.
Published : December 19, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021