Tue, December 21, 2021

in-focus

100 million Covid-19 shots administered in Thailand

Thailand has administered 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of Sunday in a bid to build herd immunity and reduce severe illness and death, Dr Kiattipoom Wongrachit, permanent secretary to the Public Health Ministry, said on Monday.

He said the cumulative total of vaccine doses administered stands at 100,054,961, covering Thailand’s population of 72 million people.

The ministry is now campaigning for people who received their vaccines between February and September to register for a booster, he said. This call especially applies to people who have received two doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccines.

He added that once the Covid-19 crisis improves, the government may consider new guidelines to help people return to their lives under the “new normal”.

Related News

Published : December 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

Published : Dec 21, 2021

TAT’s countdown parties still on

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Cabinet okays over THB35 billion for vaccines, travel projects, compensation

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Latest News

THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

Published : Dec 21, 2021

TAT’s countdown parties still on

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Cabinet okays over THB35 billion for vaccines, travel projects, compensation

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.