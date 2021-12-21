Fri, December 24, 2021

Cabinet okays over THB35 billion for vaccines, travel projects, compensation

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a loan of 35.97 billion baht for the following projects:

• 35.06 billion baht for the procurement of 30 million doses of Pfizer vaccine and 60 million doses of AstraZeneca for use next year.
• 300 million baht for Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s “Thailand Festival Experience”, which aims to generate 2.35 billion baht and attract no less than 200,000 visitors.

• 607.15 million baht to help people working in the entertainment industry who have been affected by the government’s Covid-related measures.

The Cabinet also accepted the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry’s proposal to reopen Krabi’s Maya Bay to tourists from New Year’s Day. The ministry also plans to waive entrance fees at 133 national parks on December 31 and January 1.

